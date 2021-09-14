-
Michigan State University is asking a court to decide whether it has to release police and arrest records related to a highly publicized investigation.…
-
It was a stunning weekend at the top of the College Football Playoff Rankings as the teams ranked second, third and fourth (the top four qualify for the…
-
What's that sound you hear?It might be Wolverine fans chortling and Spartan fans growling as ESPN unveils its Future Power Rankings for college football.…
-
This Week in Michigan Politics, Michigan Radio's Jack Lessenberry and Christina Shockley discuss the latest on the Flint water problem, how Michigan State…
-
Michigan State University has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to put a hold on an order to release the names of student-athletes who were suspects in…