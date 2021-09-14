-
The state Board of Education has named an interim replacement for state schools superintendent Brian Whiston, who died suddenly this week. Before he left…
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has approved the state of Michigan’s plan to meet new federal education standards.Congress passed the Every Student…
In early January, the public will have a new online resource to vet and compare public schools. The so-called "school transparency dashboard" will have…
Michigan will no longer rank schools based on test scores. The state is working on a new accountability system as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act…
State boards of education across the country are issuing draft plans on how to meet the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the 2015…