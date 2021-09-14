et roverpipeline

-
A federal judge says ET Rover Pipeline can immediately seize land from 58 private property owners in Lenawee, Washtenaw, and Livingston counties.The…
The Texas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer announced that they plan to cut through fewer counties in Michigan when building the Rover natural gas…
LANSING (AP) - Democratic lawmakers are proposing increased state oversight of Michigan's oil and gas pipelines. The four-bill package announced this week…
Plans for a new natural gas pipeline through parts of southeastern Michigan face a lot of local opposition.The ET Rover Pipeline would snake its way…