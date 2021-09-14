euthanasia

-
This Week in Michigan Politics Jack Lessenberry and Doug Tribou discuss accusations that Republicans are shielding Gov. Snyder from accountability in the…
-
The debate over county animal shelters using gas chambers to euthanize sick or unwanted animals is heating up in southwest Michigan.In the beginning of…
-
State lawmakers are a step closer to telling Michigan animal shelters how they can euthanize dogs, cats and ferrets.Most Michigan animal shelters put down…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Humane Society's board is bringing in an outside expert to evaluate how the organization decides which dogs go for adoption…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-973114.mp3There’s been a big controversy lately involving the Michigan Humane…