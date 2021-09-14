-
Stateside: Helping renters avoid eviction; empathy via eavesdropping; Rashaun Rucker ponders the pigeonPiles of federal cash await economically stressed Michigan renters—do they know how to get it? Also, what one Grand Rapids artist learned from listening in, and Rashaun Rucker’s new exhibition channels the surveillance and vulnerability experienced by Black men and pigeons.
