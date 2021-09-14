-
Many cities across the southern part of Michigan have a projected heat index of over 100 starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday. The Center for…
-
Michigan is in for a heat wave. Weather forecasters say most of southern lower Michigan will be under a heat advisory from Thursday through Saturday, with…
-
All 83 counties in Michigan are getting hotter, and a report released Tuesday predicts it will only get worse, as the number of days with heat indexes…
-
As Tropical Storm Barry weakens and makes its way north from Louisiana, rain and waves of high heat will be impacting Michigan’s weather. Residents in the…
-
Excessive heat is settling in over much of Michigan. Temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s this weekend. Michiganders are being urged to…
-
No matter where you go in Michigan this week, it seems the hot weather is a prime topic of conversation.When you pop your head out of the door first thing…
-
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for over 50 counties in Michigan beginning Tuesday, July 16 at noon and running through…
-
A day of triple-digit temperatures is forecast for much of southern Michigan, leading school officials in Detroit and Flint to cancel activities.The…
-
Nearly 150,000 Michiganders are sweating through today without electricity.Severe storms earlier this week knocked out power to more than 400,000 Michigan…
-
Sweltering temperatures are becoming life-threatening in some parts of Michigan.Dr. Michael Clark is an emergency physician at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital.…