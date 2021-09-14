-
Being more physically fit may protect you from having severe COVID-19, according to a new study from Henry Ford Health System.Researchers looked at…
-
Most Michiganders will have to wait a little longer before they can return to exercising inside a gym.A three-judge panel from the U.S. 6th Circuit Court…
-
For most of us, sticking to a good habit is a battle of wills. But the researchers who study habit formation turn to science to help curtail their own tendency to slack off.
-
Take one 385-pound piano, and strap it onto a tricycle. Add a piano player and then hit the road from Flint to Mackinaw City.Plop that piano on a barge,…
-
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that children be active for at least one hour every day. A new survey suggests most kids in Southeast Michigan…
-
Ladies, does this sound familiar? You want to lose weight. So, you start an exercise program.But the weight loss isn't anything like you'd been hoping…
-
This is the year I’m going to lose weight. And eat better! And go to the gym three times a week!Those are the most popular kind of New Year’s resolutions…
-
Laura Sprague is a personal trainer in Kalamazoo with a unique take on physical wellness. Her clients are aged 13-84 and she has worked with people who…
-
Frida Waara is an instructor in the upcoming Becoming an Outdoors Woman event this weekend in the Upper Peninsula's Big Bay, sponsored by the Department…
-
A University of Michigan researcher says the medical community may be stressing the wrong benefits to get people to exercise more. We’ve all heard it:…