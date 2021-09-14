-
This week, a bipartisan group of House members is joining forces in an attempt to revive the Export-Import Bank.The Ex-Im Bank, as it’s known, is a…
-
Michigan businesses are taking part in a new push to resurrect a federal agency that helped American companies do business overseas.The Export Import Bank…
-
Sen. Gary Peters, D-MI, has often reached out through the phone line to talk with us here on Stateside, but today he joined us in-studio to discuss…
-
Starting today, the Export-Import Bank can't offer new loans to foreign customers.The bank helps American companies sell their goods overseas when regular…