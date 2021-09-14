-
“Let’s Do This!” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shouted at the kickoff of a criminal record expungement fair in Flint on Wednesday.Hundreds of…
People seeking help expunging their records of misdemeanor marijuana convictions can get that help at a special event in Detroit Saturday.The Expungement…
A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers says it’s time to change state law and let more people expunge their criminal records.Current state law only…
Some residents of northern Michigan could be eligible to have their criminal records expunged. The Michigan Supreme Court and University of Detroit…
Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, what happens to the around 50,0000 people who've previously been convicted of marijuana-related…
The Access to Justice Clinic at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and the 61st District Court are teaming up to help give some criminals a…
The state Senate Judiciary committee will consider a bill tomorrow that would make it easier for criminals to have part of their records expunged.House…