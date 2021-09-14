-
Facebook and a Grand Rapids tech company are partnering to train 3,000 Michiganders in coding and digital marketing over the next two years.Grand Circus…
-
Law enforcement officials and victims of sexual assault in Michigan could soon be able to track the rape kits used to gather evidence. A state budget…
-
Congress is investigating ways Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 election, especially through social media.The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked…
-
The director of the Michigan State Police has apologized for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting during the national…
-
You are being tracked. Your actions are being tracked by government, retailers, credit agencies, social media, and it all goes much deeper than you might…
-
You’ve heard that advertisers are keeping track of every online site you visit. They keep track of the data to try to determine what you’re likely to buy.…
-
The Next IdeaFacebook’s 32-year-old billionaire founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has been touring the country. He made stops in Michigan recently. He toured…
-
You may have heard that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently chose little ol’ Dearborn to lean into the real world. Good choice, even if the mogul’s…
-
Emails recently released by Gov. Rick Snyder's office indicated that Michigan State Police were aware that a Copper City man made a potentially…
-
Flint area business leaders are turning to social media as a way to counter negative publicity about the city’s drinking water crisis.The Flint/Genesee…