Fair Labor Standards Act

The U.S. Department of Labor says a Michigan truck accessories manufacturer has agreed to pay back wages owed to 134 employees.The department says Rugged…
Seven Ann Arbor restaurants must pay more than 100 employees over $145,000 in back wages.That’s after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into the…
Nearly 100 workers at seven Michigan hotels will share $50,000 in back pay. The consent judgment was announced today.Housekeepers and maintenance workers…
Current and former employees of the Detroit MGM Grand Casino are suing the casino for unfair labor practices.What could be up to 200 employees claim the…