Fallout of No-Fault Reform

Brian Woodward was one of the success stories envisioned by Michigan's old no fault law, which aimed for "maximum recovery." Now, under new law, he's lost nearly everything.
State Rep. Phil Green has introduced a bill to respond what he calls a "monumental crisis" created by the reformed auto no-fault insurance law.
A quadriplegic auto accident survivor became suicidal and checked himself into a hospital after losing his home care agency, due to the new auto no fault law.
Kelley Miller lost the use of her arms and legs ten years ago in a catastrophic car crash; now, she's lost her quality of life and her home, due to the state's new auto no fault law.
Survivors of catastrophic car crashes despair as loss of care due to new no-fault law changes threatens their wellbeing and even their lives
More than 1,500 crash survivors have lost care so far due to no-fault auto insurance law, study findsAn independent study finds wide-ranging impact of the new no-fault law in just the first few months after implementation. The law brought deep cuts in payments to caregivers for crash survivors.
A high profile member of the Episcopal Church is starting a coalition of faith leaders, to help accident survivors pressure the state Legislature to address the crisis caused by the new no-fault law.
Accident survivors rally near Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association headquarters over new auto no-fault lawSurvivors with severe injuries rallied again, after more than four months of limited response from elected leaders to the crisis caused by Michigan's new auto no-fault law.
Care for survivors of catastrophic car accidents in other states is typically very poor. Michigan could soon be among the worst.Michigan's new auto no fault law is destroying its best-in-the nation system of care for survivors of catastrophic auto accidents. Many could soon get the same "awful" level of care as those in other states.
Republican State Senator Jim Runestad says political indifference to the desperate plight of auto accident survivors with catastrophic injuries is "the coldest I've seen."