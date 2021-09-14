-
Today on Stateside, families advocate for their loved ones isolated in hospitals amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Beaumont Health representative Kelly Parent…
There's a unique story playing out in West Michigan politics. Twin sisters are both running for seats on the Kent County Board of Commissioners for…
Traditional wedding vows talk about “for better or for worse … in sickness and in health.”When your wife has Alzheimer's disease, and you’re her…
When parents get divorced or split up, the biggest question is usually: Who gets the kids?Most child custody cases are settled outside the courtroom. But…
Maria Garcia Juarez hasn’t been to Mexico since she was a baby.She is now 23. But with wavy, long dark hair, big brown eyes and a petite, delicate…
Some people find some pennies while using a metal detector.Tom Shively found a wedding ring.Shively has pursued metal detecting as a hobby for five years,…
Parents who take a "spare the rod, spoil the child" approach to discipline are doing their children more harm than good, according to a new study.The…
Stepparent adoption just became more difficult in the state of Michigan.The Michigan Supreme Court has upheld a state law that says a stepparent cannot…