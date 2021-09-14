-
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) says she agrees that the FBI should investigate a sexual assault allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.…
Yesterday, the United States Senate passed the farm bill, which establishes agricultural and food policy for the next five years. One key component within…
Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says getting high speed internet to rural communities in Michigan is a priority for her.Stabenow said she plans to…
Michigan’s agriculture industry leaders will get the chance to have their say about what should be in the next federal farm bill Saturday.U.S. Senate…
State and federal officials hope a little extra cash will prompt more farmers to reduce runoff into their regional watersheds.The federal government will…
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, announced today that much of this federal money will come to Michigan in the form of conservation projects and water quality…
Tens of thousands of Michigan families will soon see their food stamp benefits trimmed.The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, was…
The farm bill has about $57 billion for conservation.Director of the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition Todd Ambs says a lot of people don't realize…
About 500 people packed a Michigan State University campus hall Friday to witness President Barack Obama sign the new federal farm bill.The event capped…
President Obama called the farm bill "a jobs bill” before he signed it into law today in East Lansing.The president says the nearly $1 trillion package of…