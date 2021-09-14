Farm workers

-
Some of Michigan’s undocumented migrant farmworkers are travelling to the U.S. Capitol this week to advocate for a path to citizenship. That’s after a Senate official blocked immigration reforms in a budget bill.
-
A legal challenge to COVID-19 testing requirements on Michigan farms has been dismissed in the federal court system. Two Michigan farms — True Blue Berry…
-
A federal appeals court in Ohio has denied a request from some Michigan farms to suspend testing requirements for Michigan workers while it makes a…
-
Advocates for migrant workers voiced their support on Thursday for a state order that requires farm operators to test their employees for COVID-19. The…
-
The Michigan Farm Bureau has some concerns about a state emergency order that agricultural and food processing workers get tested for COVID-19.The…
-
Lisa Hauch grew up on her parent’s farm in Southwest Michigan. Now, she runs it, along with her brother and her husband. At Russell Costanza Farms, they…
-
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission says the state is wrong to eliminate minimum wage protection for workers on some small farms. According to the…