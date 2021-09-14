-
A traveling farmers market has begun popping up around the City of Flint.It's a retrofitted 14 passenger bus that's been equipped to carry fresh produce…
During the 1970s and 80s, America lost millions of family farms. Agriculture was specializing, and getting bigger — large dairies and croplands;…
In this morning's news: protecting Michigan forests, new farmer's market, visit from Hillary ClintonDNR protects Michigan forestsThe state Department of Natural Resources says about 750 acres in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula will be protected,…
If you like to frequent farmer's markets, you may soon have something new to explore amidst the stands of fresh produce, baked goods, jams and jellies,…