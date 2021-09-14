-
Fast food is not good for us. That's not exactly a secret.Nutritionists point to all that fat and salt in fast food as one of the main causes of the…
-
A new study found fluorinated chemicals in one third of the fast food packages researchers tested. The chemicals keep oil and grease from leaking…
-
It's official: Eastern Michigan University's football team is heading to the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.The game will be played at Thomas A. Robinson National…
-
Monday, some Michigan fast food workers and others are expected to walk out of their minimum wage jobs.Strikes are planned in Detroit and other Michigan…
-
Ever had a fast-food venison sandwich before? If not, you might have a chance at Arby's.Arby's recently announced its "Fast Crafted sandwich" brand will…
-
We asked and you answered. In preparation for National Cheeseburger Day on Sunday, September 18th, we asked you about the strangest burger toppings you'd…
-
Have you ever ordered a burger with strange toppings? You know, not the typical stuff - like mustard, ketchup, tomatoes, onions, pickles or lettuce - but…
-
Fast food has dramatically changed our food landscape.Unlike our parents or grandparents, we don't have to plan too far ahead to figure out what's for…
-
People swinging through fast-food drive-thrus on their way to work this morning in Lansing and Detroit had to pass by groups of picketers.“What do we want…
-
A new report links a young child’s knowledge of fast food and snack food logos with their being overweight.A research team asked three- to five-year-olds…