-
The Federal Communications Commission has authorized nearly $33 million to expand broadband access to rural communities in Michigan over the next 10…
-
The Federal Communications Commission is implementing what it calls the Restoring Internet Freedom order. That order repeals net neutrality rules…
-
It's the video that has exploded across the internet:Deadspin assembled the clips of dozens of local TV news anchors reading an identical script decrying…
-
As if rural communities aren’t already underserved by media outlets, University of Virginia Professor Christopher Ali says the problem will likely get…
-
It's been 20 years since the Telecommunications Act of 1996 was passed during the Clinton administration, and the TV and radio industry claims to still…
-
Some Michigan TV stations may sign off the air next year, for a price.Mobile phone companies need more space in the broadcast spectrum to meet the…