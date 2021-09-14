-
Dr. Felix Valbuena is CEO of the Community Health and Social Services Center (CHASS) in Southwest Detroit. It’s one of 45 community health centers in…
-
The Trump Administration has proposed massive cuts to Great Lakes restoration projects in its 2018 fiscal year budget plan, and Congress should say…
-
What a difference three months makes.After the knock-down, drag-out budget debacle that shut the government down in October, here we are in January. And,…
-
The effect of the federal budget sequestration can be seen this week at a popular air show in Battle Creek.Or more accurately, won’t be seen.Since the…
-
A number of federal employees took part in protests in six Michigan cities Wednesday afternoon. The events were part of a national campaign opposing…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's budget director says he doesn't expect automatic federal budget cuts scheduled to take effect Friday to start hitting…
-
Not many people have the opportunity to speak directly with legislators about priorities within the federal budget, but Detroit area resident Mary Kate…
-
A new report from the United States Commerce Department found that economic recovery is occurring in Michigan. According to the survey, per capita…
-
President Obama and leaders in Congress will need to agree on a way to reduce the federal budget deficit to avoid automatic, sweeping cuts in January.…
-
Former Michigan Governor John Engler says politicians in Washington need to make important decisions now, despite the general election coming in…