-
Last week, David Lindorff published a piece for The Nation titled “The Pentagon's Massive Accounting Fraud Exposed: How US military spending keeps rising…
-
Schools across Michigan have wrapped up a week of activities designed to help students better understand America’s founding principles.Michael Warren is…
-
A Macomb County man has the right to display a Nativity scene in a public road median. That’s according to a federal appeals court ruling. It reverses a…
-
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Holmes Bell has refused to halt construction of a nickel and copper mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.In an order signed…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A lawyer says a Detroit federal judge plans to block a new state law that stops school districts from deducting union dues from paychecks.…
-
The federal courthouse in Traverse City is on a list of 60 nationwide that may face closure.The federal government is considering closing up to 60…
-
Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) is pushing for a constitutional amendment to balance the federal budget. Amash shared his proposal with a group of college…
-
Michigan has begun sending out notices to some families receiving welfare benefits to notify them that their federal assistance is running out. The…
-
The federal budget left many groups wanting more money, but those lobbying to restore Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes are actually pretty…
-
The Gerald R. Ford presidential museum and library would be among the first places people in Michigan would see affected by a possible federal government…