federal prison

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan has launched a two-year pilot program to mediate federal civil rights lawsuits filed by…
Court says life for juveniles should be rare. Longtime corrections official says that's about right.All this week, we’re looking at juvenile lifers in Michigan -- those inmates sentenced to mandatory life without the possibility of parole for crimes…
The federal government recently released more than 6,000 inmates from custody. It's the first wave of what will be some 4,600 people whose sentences for…
Over the past few days, thousands of federal inmates were released from prison due to a change in the way the federal government sentences drug…
Thousands of federal prisoners are set to be released within the next month, but fewer than 100 of them are expected to wind up in Michigan.The historic…
About 20% of Michigan’s inmates suffer from some kind of mental health condition.So if the state could divert people away from prison and into treatment,…
The state House has approved bills meant to reduce prison costs in Michigan. But the sponsor of the legislation says the bills have been “gutted.”State…
All across Michigan, serious questions are being raised about the way our state deals with criminals.The annual price tag for corrections in Michigan is…
At 6:30 AM Tuesday, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will once again be a free man. A judge sentenced Kilpatrick to prison for a probation violation…