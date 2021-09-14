-
Nearly every week you'll hear something about the Federal Reserve Bank. But how often do you think of the Fed and how it affects your local economy?Neel…
-
If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as expected later this week, one economist says Michigan’s economy could take a hit.The Fed is expected to…
-
U.S. stocks are slightly lower following some mixed economic news out of China.Traders are also looking ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting that begins…
-
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke says it's important that Congress raise the nation's borrowing limit before the Treasury runs out of maneuvering…
-
How would consumers in America function without paper currency?Miles Kimball, Professor of Economics at the University of Michigan, advocates the switch…
-
Five students from Albion College believe they know how to fix the U.S. economy. The team will share their ideas tomorrow in Washington, D.C. at the…