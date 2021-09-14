-
Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a large operation launched on Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission to put an end to illegal robocalling…
A federal judge issued a ruling today telling auto dealers to inform buyers when they have negative information on their credit report, even if the loan…
WASHINGTON (AP) - One of the nation's largest consumer debt buyers will pay a $2.5 million civil fine to settle deception allegations.The Federal Trade…
Two men from Michigan were named in a series of lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission for making false claims about the health benefits of acai…