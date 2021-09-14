-
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s top medical executive talks about Delta variant outbreaks and the season ahead. Also, FEMA and the Small Business…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and federal disaster agency officials say help is available for Metro Detroit households impacted by June flooding—but…
Evaluators with the Federal Emergency Management Agency went door-to-door in the City of Detroit on Thursday to survey damage following last month’s…
The torrential rain and flooding that struck parts of Metro Detroit on June 26 took a “devastating” toll on some households. That’s especially true in…
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay a visit to Metro Detroit later this week to assess the damage left in the wake of torrential rain and…
Next week, the state unemployment agency should start distributing the first $300 in additional weekly aid to jobless Michiganders. The money is part of…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has directed Michigan's unemployment insurance agency to apply for federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week to boost state…
Nearly two months after a dam break and devastating flood buried the village of Sanford in water and mud, residents are doing their best to rebuild.The…
The federal government has again rejected Michigan’s request for federal assistance to Upper Peninsula residents hit hard by flooding in June.More than…
Farmers and ranchers in 14 Michigan counties are eligible for emergency loans due to widespread damage amid severe storms and flash flooding in June.The…