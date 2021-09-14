-
It's another blow for the government, which broke new ground in 2017 when it charged a Detroit-area doctor with performing genital mutilation at a suburban clinic.
-
Federal prosecutors said they will ask an appeals court to reinstate genital mutilation charges that were thrown out last month by a Detroit federal…
-
Judge rules federal law against female genital mutilation 'unconstitutional', dismisses some chargesA U.S. District court judge in Detroit has ruled a federal law against female genital mutilation is “unconstitutional.”The ruling came in a case against…
-
Federal prosecutors have filed new charges in a female genital cutting case against Michigan doctor Jumana Nargawala and seven other defendants. The case…
-
A federal grand jury questioned additional witnesses in the a female genital cutting case. According to a report by the Detroit News, as many as six…
-
A federal judge has dismissed a sex charge against two Detroit-area doctors accused of performing female genital mutilation on young girls.Doctors Jumana…
-
This post has been updated on 9/20/2017 to include a response from Jumana Nagarwala's attorney, Shannon Smith.A federal judge has granted bond to a…
-
Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a…
-
Governor Rick Snyder signed a large bill package last week that makes female genital mutilation a felony in Michigan, but he could see more bills on this…
-
A federal judged today denied a bond motion for a Detroit-area doctor at the center of a female genital cutting case.This motion would have allowed Dr.…