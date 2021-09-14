-
A new report finds nuclear power plants in this region will face heat stress in the future because of climate change. The analysis from Moody's Investors…
-
Alarms are going off. People are checking gauges, trying to determine what's wrong.We’re in a large simulator of a nuclear reactor control room at the DTE…
-
Officials at the Fermi 2 nuclear plant near Monroe are investigating the cause of a small fire that happened around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Fermi is…
-
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Federal officials are planning a special inspection of the Fermi 2 nuclear power plant this year because the Monroe-area…
-
Call it Fermi 2 plus one.DTE Energy wants to build "Fermi 3," an Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) at its Enrico Fermi Nuclear Plant on…
-
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - DTE Energy Company says it has restarted its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant after an eight-week shutdown for repairs to a…
-
DTE Energy's Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shutdown yesterday morning after workers discovered excess hydrogen in a generator cooling system.From the…
-
The reactor of the Fermi 2 nuclear plant in Monroe County is back up and running after a monthlong shutdown.The Monroe Evening News reports that the plant…
-
DTE Energy plans to submit an application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that would allow the company to operate the Fermi 2 nuclear power…
-
The state agency charged with monitoring radiation at Michigan’s three nuclear reactors has so far not recorded any increased radiation coming from Japan.…