-
We're coming up on the 50th anniversary of the partial meltdown at the Fermi 1 nuclear power plant next to Lake Erie. The plant, located a few miles…
-
Alarms are going off. People are checking gauges, trying to determine what's wrong.We’re in a large simulator of a nuclear reactor control room at the DTE…
-
This week, federal nuclear regulators will hold hearings related to DTE’s proposal to build another nuclear reactor in Monroe County. Plans submitted to…
-
Call it Fermi 2 plus one.DTE Energy wants to build "Fermi 3," an Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) at its Enrico Fermi Nuclear Plant on…