Like many artists and activists right now, artist and producer Nadir Omowale has been reflecting on and reacting to the protests against police brutality…
The city of Ferndale is giving federal employees a break on their bills during the partial government shut down.Furloughed or unpaid workers can defer…
Residents of a Ferndale public housing building have decided to unionize after learning last month that the Ferndale Housing Commission is applying for…
At first glance, there wasn’t anything particularly unusual about their group: a handful of seniors at a local café, gathered over their weekly coffee.…
Carey Gustafson spent hours in her bedroom as a kid, sketching images of rock stars and actors and her favorite pop culture characters. She especially…
The Campbell Soup Co. Tuesday announced plans to purchase a Michigan food maker for $231 million. Garden Fresh Gourmet in Ferndale will become part of…
The City Council of Ferndale will discuss an ordinance tonight that would ban drones from the Detroit suburb's airspace. The proposed ban would not apply…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss Mitt Romney’s recent Michigan visit, billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert’s testimony in…
The ACLU of Michigan wants to know why black drivers are far more likely to be ticketed in Ferndale than white drivers?Mark Fancher, an ACLU attorney,…
It's been less than a week since voters in three very different Michigan cities all approved ballot initiatives allowing small amounts of marijuana for…