The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia is home to over 14,000 items that showcase the nation's racist past. Those items are getting a new home, thanks…
Ferris State University teachers are back in class today after a Mecosta County Judge ordered a temporary end to their strike.But the strike could be back…
Ferris State University professors are being ordered back to the classroom Tuesday after striking on the first day of classes Monday.A Mecosta County…
Hundreds of faculty at Ferris State University plan to strike today – the first day of classes – after negotiations failed to produce a new contract.The…
Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia has an important mission: to use objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote…
The Next IdeaWest Michigan's got a bigger Latino population than the state average, but the number of Latino-owned businesses in the region has not been…
The president of Kendall College of Art and Design, David Rosen, announced his resignation Thursday afternoon. It’s not clear why he resigned.Students and…
A new report shows Michigan college students are carrying a lot of student loan debt.The Institute for College Access and Success says Michigan college…
Juniors and seniors at Rockford High School will be able to earn up to 30 credit hours at Ferris State University for free in a pilot program announced…
The Lansing School District has reached a tentative contract agreement with its teachers union.No details have been released. So it’s unclear whether the…