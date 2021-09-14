-
It's been a lot of fun discovering the unique summer festivals happening around the state, celebrating everything from baby food to bologna.This weekend,…
-
If you find yourself in Grand Haven this week, be prepared!The 12th annual Michigan Pirate Festival is happening Tuesday through Saturday, so Grand Haven…
-
If South Haven figures in your Memorial Day plans, get ready: You're going to see mermaids, mermen, and even merkids. It's the first-ever Mermaid MegaFest…
-
It was nearly fifty years ago when Michigan music lovers attended a Woodstock-like music festival in south-central Michigan. But not everyone was happy…
-
It's all about dance, creativity, and art: the Detroit Dance City Festival returns this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.Performances, workshops, networking…
-
Every Sunday during the spring and summer months, you can swing by John’s Carpet House in Detroit, and hear some of the best local blues musicians jam for…
-
From wife carrying contests to polar bear dives, people in Hancock will be celebrating this weekend. Why? Because it's halfway through winter and time for…
-
We're coming up to Halloween, but as we get our bowls of candy ready and kids decide on their costumes for Friday night's trick-or-treating, some people…
-
The 35th annual Detroit Jazz Festival is this Labor Day weekend. It is the largest free jazz festival in the world, and it will be held in downtown…
-
This Thursday marks the opening night of the Michigan Shakespeare Festival.The festival has been based in Jackson for its 20 years of performances.But…