U.S. automakers are seeing a ripple effect of production line slow-downs and shut-downs due to the ongoing computer chip shortage.Autotrader Senior…
Fiat Chrysler officials have pleaded guilty for the company’s role in a corruption scandal.The automaker says it did make more than $3 million in bribery…
Fiat Chrysler has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to violate the federal Labor Management Relations Act, also known as the Taft-Hartley Act, and pay…
Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot vote for merger creating world's 4th-largest car makerAn iconic Detroit automaker is merging with another European auto company.Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot decisively voted Monday to merge…
The state's Air Quality Division has told Fiat Chrysler that its plans related to permits for its new assembly plant in east Detroit "fall short of…
General Motors has filed an unprecedented federal racketeering lawsuit against its crosstown Detroit rival, Fiat Chrysler. At issue is a scheme by Fiat…
Update: October 31, 2019 The boards of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have approved merging the two companies in a move that would create the world's…
Fiat-Chrysler is expanding operations—and bringing jobs—to the east side of Detroit.But it’s also expected to bring more pollution. And some residents,…
Former United Auto Workers Vice President Norwood Jewell has been sentenced to 15 months in prison as part of a far-reaching corruption scheme that…
When Amoni Pitts hears trucks working one street over from where she lives, she worries about being able to breathe.“I have asthma real bad. I have…