Megan Abbott has been writing crime fiction for more than a decade. With two major TV adaptations in the works, many in the industry are calling Abbott…
Angela Flournoy’s new novel, The Turner House, is receiving praise across the literary spectrum, from The New York Times to Buzzfeed.It was also a…
Detroit has collapsed into ruin, and a man named Kelly is earning a living as a scrapper.He picks through the thousands of abandoned buildings, stealing…
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.When Brad Meltzer sent his first novel to 20 publishers, he got 24 rejection letters.His next novel became a…
One title, one state and thousands of readers getting caught up in literary discussion. That's the Great Michigan Read, a biennial program of the Michigan…
One of the books making many of the best books of 2014 lists was set largely in Michigan. But a book about life in Michigan after a pandemic might not be…
The Michigan Supreme Court is faced with the question of whether a work of fiction can be used against the author if they are charged with a crime. A Bay…