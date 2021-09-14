Fighting More Than Fire

-
Michigan firefighters came in from across the state this week to rally in Lansing, trying to force lawmakers to finally put some actual money in the First…
-
This week we've been talking about the higher cancer risk that firefighters face.And the good news about all this is that Michigan passed a new law this…
-
This week, we’re bringing you a series of stories about firefighters and cancer. Firefighters say they’re worried about getting exposed to certain kinds…
-
Firefighters have dangerous jobs. We all know that.But a growing body of research suggests those dangers don’t go away once the flames are put out:…