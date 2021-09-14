-
Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives are introducing legislation to ban guns in and around the state Capitol.House Bill 4023 would add the…
-
Today on Stateside, a new cohort of Michiganders are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. We break down the logistical issues surrounding getting the…
-
Local governments in Michigan would be barred from using public resources for gun buyback programs under a bill (H.R. 5479) that the Michigan House passed…
-
Talk of new gun regulations have led to a wave of gun rights advocates showing up at local government meetings in Michigan.The gun rights advocates have…
-
A gun rights advocacy group, Michigan Gun Owners, Inc, and a local resident is challenging a firearms ordinance adopted in October by the City of…
-
In the wake of multiple mass school shootings in recent years, the question of how to reduce violence and make schools safer has become a pressing one.…
-
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced plans Thursday to launch two new interdisciplinary initiatives.Schlissel said the goal of the…
-
In 2016, 20,360 children and teens died in the United States. And sixty-one percent of them died from preventable injuries, according to a new study by…
-
A new website hosted by the University of Michigan brings together research from across the country on firearm safety among children.The site is the…
-
Another mass shooting has happened, and with it, another spate of outrage on social media by all sides in the American gun debate.Gun rights supporters…