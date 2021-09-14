-
Today on Stateside, fewer people are stepping up to serve as volunteer firefighters. What does that mean for the safety of Michigan communities? Plus, how…
Today on Stateside, how does the right to free speech apply when it comes to the personal Twitter accounts of elected officials? Plus, we hear about how a…
Volunteer firefighting has been on a decline across the nation since the 1980s. Michigan is also experiencing a shortage of volunteer firefighters.Since…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be lowered to honor fallen firefighters.The governor's…
Some Democratic state lawmakers are calling for the Legislature to add breast cancer to the list of conditions covered by a state health care fund for…
Firefighters have been pushing to get the cancer coverage they were promised by state lawmakers for more than a year now. And while the $3 million…
Firefighters are one step closer to getting the cancer coverage they were promised by the state more than a year ago.The senate approved $1 million today…
More than 200 firefighters rallied at the state Capitol in Lansing today.They're pushing hard to finally win the cancer coverage the state promised them…
Firefighters will rally in Lansing on Tuesday as they push for cancer coverage that lawmakers promised them more than a year ago – but never delivered.In…
Firefighters could finally get the cancer coverage they were promised by state lawmakers more than a year ago.The Legislature created a worker’s comp fund…