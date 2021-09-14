-
Michigan firefighters have new rules for when they use firefighting foam containing industrial chemicals known as PFAS.Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed…
-
Volunteer firefighting has been on a decline across the nation since the 1980s. Michigan is also experiencing a shortage of volunteer firefighters.Since…
-
Congress has passed legislation to allow airports to stop using foam containing PFAS chemicals.Under current law, commercial airports must use…
-
Michigan firefighters came in from across the state this week to rally in Lansing, trying to force lawmakers to finally put some actual money in the First…