first amendment rights

-
A new federal lawsuit claims that regular protests outside an Ann Arbor synagogue go beyond free speech boundaries, and violate the constitutional rights…
-
Today on Stateside, how does the right to free speech apply when it comes to the personal Twitter accounts of elected officials? Plus, we hear about how a…
-
Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter. In Michigan, state…
-
There was the case where the student called his teacher the b-word on Facebook. The school was threatening to not only suspend the student, but also…
-
The University of Michigan filed a response Friday to a lawsuit claiming its policies hinder free speech.The lawsuit was filed in May by First Amendment…
-
A new free speech advocacy group, Speech First, has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Michigan, alleging the U of M's disciplinary code is…
-
Central Michigan University Journalism Professor Timothy Boudreau has several times over the years invited controversial, or perhaps downright offensive…
-
A Detroit man will go to trial on terrorism charges for making threatening comments toward police officers on Facebook.Michigan Attorney General Bill…
-
Grand Valley State University has entered into a settlement agreement with two students and a student group that sued the school, claiming unlawful…
-
A student group at Grand Valley State University is suing the school for restricting free speech on campus. The lawsuit alleges that members of the…