Congress passed a bill Tuesday that would prevent the U.S. from falling over the 'fiscal cliff.'Addressing the bill’s impact on Michigan were Daniel Howes…
The short-term compromise that Congress passed last night may have averted the immediate impacts of the so-called "fiscal cliff,” but bigger battles lie…
Michigan’s top budget official is praising Congress for averting the so-called “fiscal cliff.”Budget Director John Nixon said sweeping tax increases and…
Governor Rick Snyder says he’s keeping a close eye on the “budget cliff” discussions in Washington and how they might affect Michigan.Governor Snyder says…
Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste Marie is out with its annual year-end list of words and phrases that should be banned for overuse.As you may…
Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation are either back in Washington or soon will be. Congress is going back into session to deal with the looming…
Many Michiganders may face a double dose of economic reality come January 1st, as credit card bills start arriving and their federal taxes may…
Michigan’s casino industry could face some problems if the nation falls off the ‘fiscal cliff’ at the end of the year.The president and Congressional…
Negotiations to prevent the nation from going over the fiscal cliff seem to be slowly progressing. Also under discussion is whether to continue the…
With the approaching "fiscal cliff" comes the concern of protecting Michigan’s businesses. We spoke today with Susan Tompor of the Detroit Free Press…