fiscal stabilization bonds

Next year, the city of Flint will charge residents higher fees in exchange for less service.The budget plan unveiled last night was greeted with anger…
The Flint City Council will hear this afternoon how the city’s emergency manager plans to spend the city’s money next year.Emergency Manager Michael Brown…
Flint’s emergency manager and his staff are working this week to wrap up a budget plan for the city. The plan will include a request for up to $20 million…
A new audit finds the city of Flint is still struggling with millions of dollars of debt. But the report shows one bright spot for the troubled city. It´s…
The city of Flint has scored a partial victory in its efforts to get its city budget deficit under control. But there is still more work to do. The city…
UPDATE 3:30pm The Finance and Claims Committe of the State Administrative Board unanimously passed the city of Flint's resolution requesting a $20 million…