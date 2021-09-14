-
Arctic Grayling are a fish that used to be native to Michigan's waterways. About a century ago, Michigan's populations were decimated by overfishing,…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed lawsuits against nearly three dozen companies that make firefighting foams, known in the industry as AFFF,…
-
A new nonprofit is training citizen scientists to collect data on fish in the Great Lakes. They think it could be a game-changer for research in the…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is starting spring work on maintaining the state’s fish population.The DNR says it expects to collect about…
-
The State of Michigan is finding industrial chemicals known as PFAS in the tissue of fish. So it's been issuing “Don’t Eat the Fish” advisories along…
-
Michigan officials want Congress to approve legislation that would boost funding for fish and wildlife conservation.Pending bills would allocate $1.3…
-
Antidepressants that people take are building up in the brains of fish like walleye, bass, and perch. Researchers studied fish from the Niagara River,…
-
Freshwater lakes provide many things: water for crops, recreation, power plants, and of course, fish. But a new study argues we don’t value those…
-
There are two environmental stories making news today.First, fish in Lake St. Clair have a virus (VHSV) that is causing thousands of them to wash up dead…
-
It’s the busy time of year for commercial fishing on the Great Lakes. But the price of whitefish is about half what it was three years ago, because of…