-
The man convicted of a terrorist attack at Flint’s Bishop International Airport in 2017 is expressing no remorse.Shackled, wearing a baggy orange prison…
-
When Amor Ftouhi arrives in court this week the only question is how many years in prison he'll face for stabbing a Flint airport police officer in…
-
Prosecutors say a Canadian man on trial for stabbing a Flint airport police officer was on a “mission to murder.”The trial started Wednesday, with the…
-
On Thursday, the man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s Bishop International Airport last year says he said “no” to a plea deal because…
-
A federal judge wants the man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s airport last year to appear in court later Thursday, whether he wants to…
-
A defense lawyer wants a mental health evaluation for the man accused of carrying out a terrorist attack at Flint’s airport last year.Amor Ftouhi is…
-
Federal prosecutors have told a judge that a Tunisian-born man who stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology…
-
A Flint airport police officer injured in a suspected terrorist attack this week is expected to go home after spending the weekend recovering at a local…