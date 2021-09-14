flint bishop airport

-
Officials at Detroit Metro Airport, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Flint Bishop International Airport said their operations have been normal…
The jury is expected to get the case today of a man accused of stabbing a Flint airport police officer in June, 2017Federal prosecutors wrapped up its…
Nearly a year and a half after an airport policeman was stabbed in Flint, the trial of the man accused of wielding the knife is set to begin.Amor Ftouhi…
A federal judge wants the man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s airport last year to appear in court later Thursday, whether he wants to…
Approximately 100 prospective jurors are scheduled to fill out a lengthy questionnaire Monday in Flint.The questionnaires will help attorneys decide who…
A defense lawyer wants a mental health evaluation for the man accused of carrying out a terrorist attack at Flint’s airport last year.Amor Ftouhi is…
It appears likely the trial date for a suspect in a possible terrorist attack in Flint will be delayed.Amor Ftouhi is scheduled to go on trial in January…
The man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport last month now faces up to life in prison.In a clear, confident voice, Amor Ftouhi said…