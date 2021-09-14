flint blight

-
The city of Flint is launching a coordinated campaign to attack blight.Mayor Sheldon Neeley says illegal dumping is a prime target.“We’re not the garbage…
-
An effort is underway to improve property values in some Flint neighborhoods.Driving through Flint’s north side, it’s not uncommon to see nicely kept…
-
Demolition work will soon begin at a long-abandoned trailer park in Flint.Shady Acres closed in 2015. But the 20-acre park is overgrown, and overwhelmed…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A federal watchdog agency plans to conduct an audit of $25.5 million in demolition costs in Flint related to the federal Hardest Hit…
-
Michigan may soon apply for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding to tear down blighted homes.Michigan U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary…
-
The Obama administration is letting Michigan divert almost $33 million from foreclosure prevention to demolition projects.Detroit and Flint will benefit…
-
Hundreds of teenagers fanned out across Flint today to help clean up the city. Many hope by doing so they can also help clean up the city’s battered…
-
Along the mix of downtown buildings and neighborhoods filled with small single family homes, the city of Flint also has its share of mobile home parks.…
-
A major blight elimination program is winding down in Flint.Around 1700 dilapidated homes have been torn down during the past few years. The program is…
-
Flint is facing a BIG bill to clean up thousands of blighted properties.A third of Flint properties are blighted. It’s estimated it will cost roughly $100…