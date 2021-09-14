flint budget

-
Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley admits his new budget proposal is “not perfect.”Neeley presented his $55.6 million budget proposal to the city council on…
-
The Flint city council is expected to take up some budget amendments at Monday’s meeting.Flint’s budget process has been a bit bumpy this year.Mayor Karen…
-
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver could soon use her veto pen to strike down some changes the city council approved to the city budget on Monday night.The city…
-
After more than six years of state oversight, the city of Flint is finally emerging from receivership.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver could hardly contain her…
-
The Flint city council today voted to override the mayor’s veto of next year’s city budget.The dispute over a miniscule amount of money threatened to…
-
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry talked about Flint's struggling water and sewer fund, while Wayne County has its first budget surplus in…
-
Flint’s water crisis is affecting the city’s plans for next year’s budget.The mayor outlined the city’s financial future to the city council last…
-
Flint city leaders are discussing a city budget without a deficit. That’s a very big deal. “For the first time, in a decade, the city of Flint, as of July…
-
Flint is looking to borrow its way out of its budget deficit.Emergency Manager Jerry Ambrose wants to ask the Michigan Local Emergency Financial…
-
The Flint city council will do something today it hasn’t done in four years: play a role in writing the city’s budget.An emergency manager has made all…