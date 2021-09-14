flint charter

-
An edict from a former Flint emergency manager stands in the way of a plan to reinstate the city's ombudsman office.Flint voters approved changes to their…
The City of Flint is considering changing its charter, which could change how city government operates, taxes and more. It could stiffen ethics rules and…
Flint voters will decide later this year if they want to approve sweeping changes to their city charter.In 2014, Flint voters approved setting up a…
There’s disagreement over who should be picking replacements for two soon-to-be-vacant Flint City Council seats.The councilmen are leaving after being…
Flint voters will decide on Tuesday if they want to make changes to the way their city government works.Five of the six charter amendments on the ballot…