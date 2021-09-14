-
Genesee County health and education officials want young children from Flint evaluated for developmental issues.Testing has shown Flint’s drinking water…
-
It will be another week before a federal judge expects to decide whether to give preliminary approval to a massive settlement of Flint water crisis…
-
Children in Flint faced a myriad of problems well before the city’s water crisis raised new fears of potential negative health effects from lead tainted…
-
An opinion piece in the New York Times has stirred up a war of words. According to a recent Detroit News article, an emergency room doctor at the Hurley…
-
Were the children of Flint "poisoned?”It’s a word that gets tossed around a lot in connection to the lead exposure caused by Flint’s improperly treated…
-
An odd combination bicycle built for three and a piano is making its way from Flint to Mackinac Island this weekend.Organizer Mark Braun plans to spend…
-
A literacy program is hoping to get more Genesee County children reading this summer. Ja’Nel Jamerson is the director of the Flint & Genesee Literacy…
-
This summer, Flint children will have a chance to escape from the city's crisis with lead-tainted tap water.Camp Joy will be held in southwest Michigan…
-
The state of Michigan is getting nearly $7 million from the federal government to expand a nutrition program for children.Today, dozens of children in…