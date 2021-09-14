-
A divided Flint city council finally passed a budget for the 2022 fiscal year early Tuesday morning after more than 10 hours of debate.The 5-4 vote means…
On Monday, the Flint City Council will once again try to pass a city budget.But there’s little hope the divided council will be able to reach an…
A proposed settlement for many Flint water crisis civil lawsuits took another step forward Wednesday.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a pair of bills…
The Flint city council has signed off on joining a $641 million settlement of water crisis lawsuits.The council voted just after midnight after a marathon…
The Flint city council is expected to take up some budget amendments at Monday’s meeting.Flint’s budget process has been a bit bumpy this year.Mayor Karen…
An internal fight on the Flint city council is a step closer toward spilling out into this fall’s general election.The Genesee County Election Commission…
The Flint city council failed Thursday night to vote down pay raises for themselves and the mayor.The pay raises were proposed by an independent…
Some Flint pastors are demanding an apology from three city council members who voiced concerns about possible financial mismanagement at city hall.The…
A Flint city councilman will learn Monday if he is going to spend the next year in jail.Councilman Eric Mays entered a plea of ‘no contest’ to a charge of…
Flint is on the verge of moving ahead with a 30-year drinking water contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, under an agreement hashed out in…