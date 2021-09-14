-
There’s talk of a major investment in Flint Community Schools.But at this point, it’s still just talk.Flint public schools have been caught in a downward…
-
As Flint public schools resume in-person classes for Kindergarten through third graders this week, mask wearing, sneeze guards and social distancing are…
-
After a delay, Flint Community Schools will return to in-person learning next week.The district’s planned return to the classroom was postponed three…
-
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is granting $1,051,000 to Flint Community Schools with the intent of increasing access to remote learning during the…
-
Flint Community Schools has scored a victory in a fight to get more money for special education.A state Education Department official is recommending…
-
Flint voters on Tuesday are being asked to support a change in how their school taxes are spent.Voters are being asked to approve extending a current…
-
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez filed a formal complaint earlier this month with the Genesee Intermediate School District over…
-
Flint voters will decide in March if they will support a millage that will help eliminate their school district’s deficit.On Wednesday night, the school…
-
Flint school district officials are putting off decisions on closing some district schools.Flint Community Schools are facing a multi-million dollar…
-
Flint school officials are considering how to respond to a multi-million dollar structural deficit.The Board of Education heard reports on Thursday night…