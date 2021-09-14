Flint crime

-
The city of Flint is looking at setting up a witness protection program to encourage city residents to come forward with information on violent…
Like other Michigan cities, Flint has seen a sharp rise in violent crime this year.Organizers hope a month-long day-camp starting Monday will help quell…
A bi-partisan group of state lawmakers have introduced a bill package intended to discourage drive-by shootings.The four-bill package is named for a young…
The city of Flint is looking at ways to get illegal guns off the streets, either by seizing them or buying them.Flint officials say the city has seen a…
In Flint, city officials, law enforcement and church leaders are concerned about a rise in violent crime.There have been 34 murders in Flint this year.…
It will soon be up to a Genesee County judge to decide if a lawsuit challenging the Michigan State Police chase policy will go to trial.In recent years,…
The Flint police department is turning to technology to help reduce response times to calls.Flint’s new police intelligence center will monitor closed…
Flint is getting some help from the federal government to combat its violent crime problem.The $1 million grant from the U.S. Justice Department will help…
Lansing officials are stepping up efforts to pass a renewal of the capital city’s public safety millage in next month’s election.The millage was first…
Flint’s police department is looking to add dozens of reserve officers to its ranks.The first 30 volunteers will undergo training starting later this…