flint emergency manager

-
After more than six years of state oversight, the city of Flint is finally emerging from receivership.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver could hardly contain her…
-
Flint is edging closer to getting out from under state oversight.Gov. Rick Snyder put the city of Flint under receivership in 2011 due to a financial…
-
Tuesday afternoon, a state oversight board is expected to vote on allowing the city of Flint to enter into another 30-day contract with the Great Lakes…
-
A state oversight board is giving the Flint City Council its power back.The council’s powers have been limited since the Gov. Rick Snyder appointed an…
-
The Flint water crisis is complicated, and more details are being revealed nearly every day.Dayne Walling has lived it from the beginning. Walling was the…
-
Governor Rick Snyder says he would like to give Flint’s mayor "more authority." Flint has been under state oversight since 2011, when Snyder appointed the…
-
Flint’s new mayor has laid out her priorities for her first hundred days in office. Not surprisingly, the plan largely reflects the issues she stressed in…
-
Flint Mayor-elect Karen Weaver will be sworn in on Monday. But she’s starting with less power than her predecessors.When he took office six years ago,…
-
Flint’s financial emergency is over, and the city is regaining a degree of local control.Gov. Snyder issued the order today lifting the city’s “financial…
-
Jerry Ambrose had the shortest tenure of any of the city of Flint’s emergency managers.It started in January 2015 and ended today.But he has been there…